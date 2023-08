Kerch bridge, Crimea as of 16.8.2023 10:05 PM local time.

Trafic Has been NOT reopened this morning!

It was fake news sended to Live Maps.

There is no traffic allowed in to the bridge!

No cars, no trains, no ships!

No photography!

Live cams switched of!

