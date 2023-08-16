Kadyrov’s 15-year-old son personally beats prisoners of the Grozny pre-trial detention center, – victim

Yuri Kobzar14:05, 08/16/232 minutes.871

The scandal has already reached the Russian so-called ombudsman, who herself is on the international wanted list.

The son of the ruler of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov , Adam, personally beats the prisoners who are being held in the Grozny pre-trial detention center.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova .”

I received an appeal from the accused Nikita Zhuravel, who is being held in a pre-trial detention center in Grozny. He claims that during a visit to the pre-trial detention center, he was beaten by the son of the Head of the Chechen Republic, Adam Kadyrov,” she said.

According to Moskalkova, she has already turned to the Chechen Ombudsman Mansur Soltaev with a request to verify this information.

“I especially asked to pay attention to the medical examination of the beatings and the testimonies of witnesses,” Moskalkova said.It should be noted that Adam Kadyrov is currently only 15 years old: he was born on November 24, 2007.

