In the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, the former head of the Security Service in the Caucasus (FSO) of Russia, Lieutenant General Gennady Lopyrev, died.According to the Russian propaganda agency RIA-Novosti, he was in correctional colony No. 3, where he was serving a sentence on charges of taking bribes.

It is noted that Lopyrev’s health deteriorated, and he was urgently taken to the Ryazan regional hospital.

Despite the efforts of doctors, it was not possible to save the general. At the same time, the cause of death was not reported.

