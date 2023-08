08/16/2023

War is not easy. It is hard everyday work for all Ukrainian Soldiers, especially for the assault forces and for the ones covering their backs.

This story is exactly about them – the second line of defense, holding back Russian counterattacks and diverse groups while the Assault Brigades grind into Russia’s main defensive line in the Bakhmut direction.

UATV special correspondent Olena Hramova reports exclusively from the trenches of the Donetsk Region for you.

© UATV English 2023

Like this: Like Loading...