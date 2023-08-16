Print versionIn the occupied city of Horlivka in the Donetsk oblast, social tensions are rising as over 20,000 mobilized residents of the city have died since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This information comes from the Center for National Resistance.”The occupiers are preparing for a new wave of conscription on the temporarily occupied territories to replenish their losses and are already compiling lists of men.

The mobilization plan was presented to the gauleiters from Horlivka”, – the statement says.

However, in response, locals complain that social tension is growing in the city.

Over 20,000 residents of the city have died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as they were forcibly conscripted into the russian army in 2022.”It should be noted that the conscription of residents of occupied territories is an international crime.

From the residents of these areas, they form advanced squads, which the russians, without proper training, send into Ukrainian units, as the russians benefit from the deaths of Ukrainians regardless of the side they are fighting for”, – the statement added.As reported, on August 15, the Defense Forces eliminated 540 more invaders and destroyed the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system in the south.

