Ukrainian President’s Office reacts to NATO’s idea of giving away Ukrainian territories

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has sharply criticised a statement made by a NATO representative to the effect that the Alliance could grant membership to Ukraine in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia.
Source: Podoliak on Twitter
Quote: “Trading territory for a NATO umbrella? It is ridiculous. That means deliberately choosing the defeat of democracy, encouraging a global criminal, preserving the Russian regime, destroying international law, and passing the war on to other generations.”
Details: Podoliak believes that unless Russian dictator Vladimir Putin suffers a crushing defeat, the war will certainly come back and Russia will have an appetite for more.
Quote: “Attempts to preserve the world order and establish a “bad peace” through, let’s be honest, Putin’s triumph will not bring peace to the world, but will bring both dishonour and war. This applies to any format of a new ‘division of Europe’: including under the NATO umbrella. Then why propose the scenario of a freeze, so desired by Russia, instead of speeding up the supply of weapons? Murderers should not be encouraged by appalling indulgences.”
Background:
- Stian Jenssen, Director of the Private Office of NATO’s Secretary General, had suggested that Ukraine could become a NATO member if it makes territorial concessions to Russia. “I think that Ukraine giving up territory and receiving NATO membership in exchange could be a solution,” he claimed.
- Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers any such talk to be “absolutely unacceptable”.
“I think that Ukraine giving up territory and receiving NATO membership in exchange could be a solution,” he claimed.
Taking you to the top of a big cliff, and tossing you off it, would be a better solution. What is it with these Norwegians? We have the more than useless Stoltenberg, now this fucking clown sticking his nose in?
I fully agree with him. Yet Ukraine needs bigger hardware and full NATO support to achieve Zelensky’s goal. A few shitty explosions on a daily basis to calm down the people is not enough. At least 25.000 civilians and about 50.000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed already. EITHER SOMEONE HAS THE WILL AND THE ATTITUDE TO MAKE UKRAINE WIN OR THERE WILL BE CONCESSIONS!…
You tell them Mykhailo Podoliak! Any thoughts of ceding territory is complete bullshit and will only embolden putler and his zombie horde.
I wouldn’t want to belong to such a naive idiotic stupid moronic fucked up organization that would even suggest something like this.