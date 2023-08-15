Ukrainian President’s Office reacts to NATO’s idea of giving away Ukrainian territories

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has sharply criticised a statement made by a NATO representative to the effect that the Alliance could grant membership to Ukraine in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia.

Quote: “Trading territory for a NATO umbrella? It is ridiculous. That means deliberately choosing the defeat of democracy, encouraging a global criminal, preserving the Russian regime, destroying international law, and passing the war on to other generations.”

Details: Podoliak believes that unless Russian dictator Vladimir Putin suffers a crushing defeat, the war will certainly come back and Russia will have an appetite for more.

Quote: “Attempts to preserve the world order and establish a “bad peace” through, let’s be honest, Putin’s triumph will not bring peace to the world, but will bring both dishonour and war. This applies to any format of a new ‘division of Europe’: including under the NATO umbrella. Then why propose the scenario of a freeze, so desired by Russia, instead of speeding up the supply of weapons? Murderers should not be encouraged by appalling indulgences.”

Background:

Stian Jenssen, Director of the Private Office of NATO’s Secretary General, had suggested that Ukraine could become a NATO member if it makes territorial concessions to Russia. “I think that Ukraine giving up territory and receiving NATO membership in exchange could be a solution,” he claimed.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers any such talk to be “absolutely unacceptable”.

