Ukrainian Gunners Destroy a ruzzian D-30 artillery gun and a Zamaz truck near Soledar (video)

08/15/2023

This footage released by the 54th Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine reportedly shows troops using artillery fire to destroy a ruzzian D-30 artillery gun and Zamaz truck near Soledar and Siversk.

“In this video, we demonstrate the work of the Brigade Artillery of the 54 OMBr for various purposes. In the first case, it is a Kamaz, in the second a D-30. Having fired and made all the necessary corrections, the gunner crosses his fingers and hopes that the natural flight of the projectile will hit the bullseye. Thank you to everyone involved in the destruction of the enemy.”

This footage has not been verified by The Sun.

