Trump officially accused of trying to cancel the 2020 election: details of the case

Yuri Kobzar12:02, 08/15/235 minutes.448

In total, the ex-president was charged in four different cases.

Former US President Donald Trump has been charged with a felony for the fourth time this year. The new paragraphs concern a long-standing case of the creation of a “criminal organization” aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 elections.

According to CNN , the indictment from the district attorney of one of the districts of the state of Georgia contains a list of 18 suspects, where Trump is considered as the head of a group of conspirators.

In total, 41 charges against 30 accomplices have already been announced in this case.CNN notes that the accusations from the state of Georgia are much heavier and larger than those previously announced to Trump by federal special counsel Jack Smith.

According to the new charge, all 19 defendants must voluntarily surrender to law enforcement officers by August 25.

The prosecutor noted that they plan to try all of them within the framework of one common process, and not alone. The trial is scheduled to begin within the next six months.

What is Trump accused of?

The indictment document, released in Georgia on Monday, offers a sweeping indictment of Trump’s post-election 2020 conduct.

It lists a large number of ways Trump tried to reverse the results of the election that brought him the defeat of Joe Biden.

In particular, the document contains Trump’s infamous telephone conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the then-incumbent asked Raffensperger to “find” the votes he needed to win the state.

Also among Trump’s “exploits” that prosecutors are investigating are an attempt to use fake electors and a September 2021 letter he again sent to Raffensperger urging him to overturn the state’s 2020 vote.

Prosecutors say the criminal acts around which the indictment is based include, but are not limited to, making false statements, presenting false documents and forgeries, impersonating officials, computer hacking and attempts to influence witnesses.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...