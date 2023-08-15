Marta Gichko17:57, 08/15/232 minutes.124According to him, it is dangerous for Russians in European countries.

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin, made absurd statements.

The official urged Russians not to travel to Europe because of the “bred perverts” and “biomechanoids.

“According to The Moscow Times , during a speech at the Moscow Conference on International Security, Naryshkin argued that modern Europe “cannot be attractive to a healthy person.” The Russians are in danger there.

“Man is created in the image and likeness of God, and Westerners seek to replace him with all sorts of transgender people and biomechanoids,” Naryshkin said.

It is interesting that members of the family of the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service prefer to rest in Europe.

In April of this year, his wife Tatyana Naryshkina was noticed in Paris. The wife of the chief Russian intelligence officer was photographed in a $100,000 Mercedes S-class car owned by the Russian embassy.

