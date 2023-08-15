ROMAN SHEREMETA

Aug 14

I don’t understand why people are still donating to the Red Cross. In addition for being a completely morally bankrupt organization who supports war crimes, they literally are using your money to pay insane compensations for their top executives.

Here are just some examples:

$781,120: Clifford Holtz, Chief Operating Officer

$751,789: Chis Hrouda, President, Biomedical Services

$723,696: Shaun Gilmore, Chief Transformation Officer

$640,483: Gail McGovern, President and CEO

Also, here are several posts of mine about this morally bankrupt organization:

….

