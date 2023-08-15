ROMAN SHEREMETA
Aug 14
I don’t understand why people are still donating to the Red Cross. In addition for being a completely morally bankrupt organization who supports war crimes, they literally are using your money to pay insane compensations for their top executives.
Here are just some examples:
- $781,120: Clifford Holtz, Chief Operating Officer
- $751,789: Chis Hrouda, President, Biomedical Services
- $723,696: Shaun Gilmore, Chief Transformation Officer
- $640,483: Gail McGovern, President and CEO
Also, here are several posts of mine about this morally bankrupt organization:
