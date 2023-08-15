scradge1

ROMAN SHEREMETA

Aug 14

I don’t understand why people are still donating to the Red Cross. In addition for being a completely morally bankrupt organization who supports war crimes, they literally are using your money to pay insane compensations for their top executives.

Here are just some examples:

  • $781,120: Clifford Holtz, Chief Operating Officer
  • $751,789: Chis Hrouda, President, Biomedical Services
  • $723,696: Shaun Gilmore, Chief Transformation Officer
  • $640,483: Gail McGovern, President and CEO

Also, here are several posts of mine about this morally bankrupt organization:
https://lnkd.in/dZT7vJqb
https://lnkd.in/dfSZ25cv

