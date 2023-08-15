The Government of Sweden decided to transfer to Ukraine air-to-air Jaktrobot 99 (RB 99-AMRAAM) air-to-air missiles with a range of 75 kilometers.

Aug 15

💙💛 The Swedish government has approved the thirteenth package of military support for Ukraine.

The new package will include spare parts and ammunition for already transferred equipment, Stridsfordon 90 BMP and Stridsvagn 122 tanks. The new package will also include trucks and demining equipment.

The Government of Sweden also decided to transfer to Ukraine air-to-air Jaktrobot 99 (RB 99-AMRAAM) air-to-air missiles with a range of 75 kilometers.

The cost of the 13th package is 314 million US dollars. The total amount of Swedish military support to Ukraine amounted to 2 billion US dollars.

