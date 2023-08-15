They do not want to become “cannon fodder” again.

Russian prisoners of war held in a camp in the Lviv region are asking the Ukrainian authorities not to exchange them until the end of their contracts, or even until the end of the war. The inmates do not want to take part in hostilities and become “cannon fodder”.

This is stated in The Economist material.

It is noted that in this case they will be behind bars until the end of the war in Ukraine.

A representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Akile Despres, visited the prisoners in the Lviv camp. He found that many of them looked much older than their years. There are also many who are sick and weak, and “it is very hard to believe that they could be useful other than as cannon fodder,” said Pyotr Yatsenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

