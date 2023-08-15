Storm Shadow worked: APU with a blow to the occupied Yuryevka eliminated a Russian colonel

15.08.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another Russian colonel. Viktor Kovalev was at the base of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied Yuryevka near Mariupol when rockets arrived there.

This was reported by Russian z-publics [z-publics = ruskie social media–OFP]. The occupiers claim that the strike was carried out by British Storm Shadow missiles.

“On August 14, 2023, as a result of an air strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles on the village of Yuryevka, Mangush district of the “DPR”, our dear friend Colonel Viktor Anatolievich Kovalev was killed. A man of his word, a real officer and professional. You will always remain in our hearts. Your work will be continued, Victory will be ours!” – exudes excessive optimism about the prospects of the Russian army in Ukraine, one of the obituaries.

Recall, the day before, on August 14, it became known that under the temporarily occupied Mariupol, in the village of Yuryevka, explosions thundered. Later, it became known about the defeat of the invaders’ camp, which they had set up at the captured Volna recreation center.

The next day, details of the defeat appeared : the Russians had many dead, the number of wounded could reach 140 people, some of them died in hospitals before morning.

Also damaged or destroyed Russian equipment, in particular, trucks, tankers and armored infantry vehicles.

