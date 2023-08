08/15/2023

The ruzzian federation does not want negotiations and does not want peace, according to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak. Ruzzia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and also attempts to freeze the war are clear signs of the Kremlin’s desire to escalate the war.

In addition to this, time of the duration of the war is also determined by the amount of resources that are in Ukraine, which is not enough for today.

