Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s military resources were “almost exhausted,” despite support from the West.
“Preliminary results of the hostilities show that Ukraine’s military resources are almost exhausted,” Shoigu said at a security conference in Moscow.
https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/08/15/Russia-s-Shoigu-says-Ukraine-s-military-resources-almost-exhausted-
3 comments
Judging by the widespread panic in Urozhaine, the orcs will be supplying Ukraine for many months.
“Preliminary results of the hostilities show that Russians military resources are almost exhausted………………LOST IN TRANSLATION AS ALWAYS.
‘How are we doing shoigu?’
‘Not bad, mein fuhrer’
‘Define not bad’
‘Well Ukraine is nearly out of everything, so we can expect a victory soon’
‘How soon?’
I imagine this will be the discussion until moskow falls or one kills the other.