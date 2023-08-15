Roman Sheremeta

Aug 14

If I were to comment on this russian brutality, I would be banned. So, I am just going to leave the text from one of my acquaintances:

“Met a doctor in Kyiv that has been working in the liberated areas of Kherson that Russians occupied for 7 months.

She said, they had little girls that had been so brutally sexually assaulted that there is no longer a separation between anus and vagina. As doctors they had never seen anything like it and there is nothing they can do to help.

When some in the West say Ukraine should surrender, this is what we’d be surrendering to.”

