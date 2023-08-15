Roman Sheremeta

Aug 14
If I were to comment on this russian brutality, I would be banned. So, I am just going to leave the text from one of my acquaintances:
“Met a doctor in Kyiv that has been working in the liberated areas of Kherson that Russians occupied for 7 months.
She said, they had little girls that had been so brutally sexually assaulted that there is no longer a separation between anus and vagina. As doctors they had never seen anything like it and there is nothing they can do to help.
When some in the West say Ukraine should surrender, this is what we’d be surrendering to.”
Now will the allies do what must be done?
Russia is a stinking cauldron of devilry.
These poor little girls must get the best surgical and psychiatric treatment available. NOW.
If you don’t hate the nazi Russian state you are scum.
If you are a politician or media figure in the west that is actively helping the putler holocaust, you should suffer imprisonment; or execution in the worst cases.