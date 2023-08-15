Putin’s entourage earns millions in occupied territories – RosSMI

Elena Kovalenko17:33, 08/15/232 minutes.381

Contracts in the four annexed regions of the Russian Federation are received by firms closely associated with the Russian authorities and Putin personally.

Against the background of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, companies belonging to Putin’s circle are earning hundreds of millions in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

According to RosSMI, contracts in four annexed regions of the Russian Federation are received by firms closely associated with the Russian authorities and Putin personally.

It is reported that Putin’s entourage delivers goods to the occupied territories at prices that are often 10-25% higher than market prices. The Government of the Russian Federation gave permission for this.

RUB 95 million from the “authorities” of the Kherson region received the company of a close friend of Putin – Vladislav Kosenko. LLC “Priazovye invest” will repair the boarding house “Express”.

Kosenko is the head of the board of directors of this firm. Kosenko is a sparring partner of Russian President Vladimir Putin in judo.RUB 232 million was received by the company of the former deputy head of Dubna near Moscow, Roman Belenko. It will protect the educational institutions of Zaporozhye.

And the firm of the candidate for deputies of the Zaporozhye region from United Russia Anton Tarantinov received 125 million rubles. to protect local schools.Contracts are reportedly often awarded to firms owned by local officials.

For example, Agroarsenal-3 will supply foodstuffs to schools in Zaporozhye. One of its owners is Sergei Zolotarev, a former deputy of the Opposition Platform for Life party, and now deputy head of the Melitopol administration.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...