No more white LADA’s………………………

No more Ladas: This family of a Russian fascist killed in the invasion of Ukraine received a bicycle as an award. pic.twitter.com/Uym7cG9GWw— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) August 15, 2023
We are very proud, my husband did not die for nothing. He was killing Nazis in Ukraine, and now my son gets a brand new electric bike. Thank you, Putin!