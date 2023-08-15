NATO allowed Ukraine to cede part of the territories in exchange for membership in the Alliance

Alexander Topchy18:13, 08/15/232 minutes.2
An associate of Jens Stoltenberg noted that the discussion about a possible post-war status is already underway, and that questions about the cession of territory to Russia have been raised by others.
The head of the NATO Chancellery, Stian Jensen, suggests that Ukraine can get membership in the Alliance in exchange for ceding part of its territory to Russia. According to him, this could be part of the end of the war in Ukraine, writes the Norwegian newspaper VG .
“I think the solution could be for Ukraine to give up the territory and get NATO membership in return.
I’m not saying it should be. But it could be a possible solution,” Jenssen said.Stoltenberg’s closest NATO ally says one needs to have some idea of what the security situation will be like for Ukraine after the end of the war.
Jenssen pointed out that the discussion about a possible post-war status was already underway, and that questions about the cession of territory to Russia had been raised by others.
“It is important that we discuss how to get through this,” Jenssen said and repeated Stoltenberg’s words about what Ukraine should decide, when and under what conditions to negotiate.
According to Jenssen, everyone is interested in ensuring that the war does not repeat itself, and there are significant advances in the issue of Ukraine’s future membership in NATO.”Russia is experiencing huge military difficulties, and it seems unrealistic that they can capture new territories. Now it’s more about what Ukraine manages to return,” he said.
The Stoltenberg idea is announced. Ukraine gives up. Give everything occupied to Putin for may be future membership of NATO.
If this is true, then the old Marxist politician Stoltenberg is finally showing his hand. It also shows why Biden wanted him in situ for another year; to avoid Ben Wallace putting the kybosh on this disgusting plan.
Last year, a “back channel” offer was allegedly made to putler on the lines of :
“Keep Crimea, end the war, cease occupying the rest of Ukraine and you and your murder gang get immunity from prosecution.”
It was rejected by putler.
This time the offer could be : keep everything that Ukraine does not retake in the counteroffensive and end the war.
The rehabilitation of the putinaZi regime would commence and the Franco-German-putler shitshow would revert almost to business as usual.
It is very important that putler and Russia gets no reward for committing the most foul crimes in history.
At least some people start telling the truth, admitting that the shitty support Ukraine gets is nowhere enough to defeat the RuSSian Federation’s troops in Ukraine.
Screw that, screw him and the horse he rode in on!!!!!!!
This is bullshit propaganda. It’s a fuckin trial balloon to see who rises to it. It’s horse shit plain and simple and I don’t believe one word
The Biden-Putin Pact 2023.
I find this highly unlikely.
Podolyak: “Trading territory for a NATO umbrella? It is ridiculous. That means deliberately choosing the defeat of democracy, encouraging a global criminal, preserving the Russian regime, destroying international law, and passing the war on to other generations…”
https://twitter.com/Podolyak_M/status/1691478223542984706