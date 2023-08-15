Veronika Prokhorenko21:49, 15.08.232 minutes.33

According to the former president of Russia, Ukraine will have to take such a step in order to get into NATO.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev named a new capital for Ukraine, threatening that the Ukrainian authorities would have to abandon Kiev in order to join the NATO bloc .With the power of thought, the former president of the Russian Federation distinguished himself in his Telegram .

According to his version, Ukraine will be accepted into the Alliance only if the “disputed territories” are abandoned: “

The only question is that all supposedly their territories are highly disputed,” the politician said.In this context, Medvedev distinguished himself with his imagination:

“To enter the bloc, the Kiev authorities will even have to give up Kiev itself, the capital of Ancient Rus’. Well, they will have to move the capital to Lviv. Unless, of course, the psheks agree to leave Lemberg to lovers of bacon with coke”

