AFU Burn Column Of Tanks, BMPs Near Andriivka: Videofact

The occupants scattered.

15.08.2023

Ukrainian armed forces defeated a column of Russians who tried to storm Ukrainian positions near Andriivka. The Russians threw a column of T-90M tanks, BMPs and infantry into the battle.

However, when approaching the Ukrainian positions, the AFU intelligence was able to detect the occupiers, after which they hit their cluster with an artillery strike.

A video has appeared on the Net showing the consequences of the failed assault – the Russians were smashed from a distance, the published footage shows three abandoned T-90M tanks in an unknown condition, as well as two unidentified vehicles that can be identified as a multi-purpose light-armoured towing vehicle and a BMP of unknown type.

Ukrainian sources say that some of the armoured vehicles may have been blown up by anti-tank mines, after which the crews abandoned the tanks and fled.

