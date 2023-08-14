Z-commander Romanov sounds the alarm: the Russian army may retreat from the Kherson region

August 14, 2023

According to Romanov, the Russian army may soon begin to retreat from the Dnieper to the east under the pretext of “taking more advantageous positions.“

Russian military propagandists report that the western part of the village of Cossack camps on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region is controlled by the Ukrainian army. Z-commander Romanov said that propagandists associated with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation are spreading false information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were allegedly thrown back and retreated from the left bank.

In his Telegram channel, Romanov claims that this information is not true.

In fact, the Ukrainian units continue to maintain control over the bridgehead, and the Russian command does not like the “inconvenient truth” at all. Trying to hide real information from the leadership in Moscow, the command of the site uses paid Russian military correspondents.

“The repulse in Telegram serves only to hide from Moscow’s control. By the way, last night there was another enemy breakthrough in the Antonovsky Bridge area,” he says.

Moreover, according to Romanov, the Russian army may soon begin a retreat to the east under the pretext of occupying more advantageous positions.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine created a bridgehead and entrenched themselves on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

Like this: Like Loading...