Ukrainians reduce offensive potential of Russians on two fronts – Deputy Defense Minister

After Russian troops intensified offensive actions on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Ukrainian forces managed to prevent the Russians’ advance and significantly reduce their offensive potential.



Quote: “At the moment, there is a certain decrease in the number of attacks launched by the Russians and in the quantity of ammunition they are using, but it does not mean that they have given up their plans. They are regrouping and trying to restore lost capacities. The fighting is ongoing.”



Detail: Maliar stated that the situation on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts is complicated. Russia is constantly launching attacks, and the Ukrainian forces are repelling them.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russian army is increasing the density of mine barriers along the Russian state border in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, and searching for weaknesses in the Ukrainian defense.

On the Lyman front, the Russians continue conducting assault operations to drive the Ukrainian forces out of the district of the Serebrianka Forest in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail.

Heavy fighting is ongoing on the Bakhmut front.

