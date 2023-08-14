Tim De Zitter’s Post

Tim De Zitter

Supporting Ukraine – Lifecycle manager Land Combat Missiles , GBAD and CUAS and GMG systems (surveying Loitering Munitions) @Belgian Defense – OSINT non-professional.

Aug 10

💙💛 The 111 known Ukrainian combat brigades are:

Army: • 34x Mechanized • 5x Tank • 5x Motorized • 4x Rifle • 2x Jaeger • 2x Mountain • 2x Assault • 1x Special Purpose • 1x Presidential

Air Assault Forces: • 4x Air Assault • 3x Airmobile • 1x Airborne • 1x Jaeger

Marine Corps: • 4x Marine

Air Force: • 1x Rifle

Territorial Defense: • 31x Defense

National Guard: • 7x Offensive Guard

National Police: • 1x Offensive Guard

Border Guards: • 1x Offensive Guard

General Staff: • 1x Guards

As for support brigades and regiments: • 3x Special Forces regiments • 16x Artillery brigades • 1x Rocket Artillery regiment • 2x Engineer brigades • 5x Engineer regiments • 3x Pontoon Bridge regiments • 7x Tactical Aviation brigades • 4x Army Aviation brigades • 1x Naval Aviation brigade • 5x Anti-Aircraft Missile brigades • 12x Anti-Aircraft Missile regiments

And there are at least 143 independent light infantry, reconnaissance, special forces, volunteer, tank, territorial defense, and rifle battalions.

These combat and combat support forces number at least 600,000 troops. All the signals, radar, radio-technical, electronic warfare, drone, logistics, maintenance, transport, medical, PSYOPS, naval, rear area security, training, military police, staff, etc. units add at least an additional 500,000 troops to the current strength of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Currently 32 combat brigades are in the rear training and waiting for the call to enter the fight in the next phases of the Ukrainian offensive. And (!) Ukraine keeps forming new brigades.

So, please don’t listen to people saying Ukraine is running out of units. russia is running out of units; Ukraine isn’t. And thanks to increased Western and Ukrainian artillery ammo production Ukrainian artillery units now regularly outshoot the russian artillery.

#ukraine #ukrainewar #warinukraine







Like this: Like Loading...