14.08.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, the number of deserters in the ranks of the Russian invaders has increased. In addition, the invaders drink and use drugs.

It is reported by the Center for National Resistance. It is noted that among the military personnel of the Russian occupation troops stationed in the Donetsk region, the moral and psychological state has worsened.

The level of executive discipline of the invaders also decreased – among the representatives of the enemy personnel. Over the past month alone, representatives of the occupation “commandant’s offices” of the RF Armed Forces have detained about 1,000 occupiers who have committed criminal and administrative offenses.

We are talking about unauthorized leaving the place of service, as well as drinking alcoholic beverages or using narcotic substances or other psychotropic drugs.

It should be noted that such a situation may increase the threat to the civilian population of the temporarily occupied region.

Recall that the Russian invaders fled from combat positions in the Luhansk region. In particular, the desertion was committed by about four dozen mercenaries of the invading troops of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that at the front near the temporarily occupied city of Svatovo in the Lugansk region, an enemy position was removed, littered with dead servicemen of the RF Armed Forces. This was the result of another “meat” assault on the invaders, who received a strong response from the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL, against the background of the “bavovny” [explosions] that the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrange for the enemy in the temporarily occupied territories, cases of desertion have become more frequent in its ranks. The invaders simply refuse to obey the orders of the commanders and run away from their positions.

