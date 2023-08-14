The ruble continues to fall: the dollar has already exceeded 100 rubles

The rate of the Russian ruble on the Moscow Stock Exchange continues to fall against the dollar, the euro and the Chinese yuan.

According to the Russian Forbes, the American currency exceeded 100 rubles during trading for the first time in the last 16 months.

By 9:15 Kyiv time, the American currency reached almost 100.5 rubles – 1.07 rubles more than it was at the close of trading on August 11.

As “Kommersant” clarifies , this value was reached for the first time since March 23, 2022.

In addition, the euro rose to 109.2 rubles, the yuan also rose to 13.7 rubles.Since the beginning of August, the fall of the ruble amounted to approximately 7%, which is more than for the whole of July.

The main reason for the current weakening of the ruble exchange rate remains the ratio of exports and imports of goods and services. Джерело: https://biz.censor.net/n3437252

(C)CENSOR.NET 2023

Like this: Like Loading...