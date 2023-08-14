The enemy attacked Odessa three times at night: details are known (photo, video)

Ekaterina Girnyk, Larisa Kozova09:16, 08/14/233 min.12866UPDATED

The enemy attacked Odessa with “Shaheds” and “Caliber”.

The enemy used 8 Caliber and 15 Shahed drones against the Odessa region at night, head of the Public Council under the Odessa Regional Military Administration Sergey Bratchuk reports .

“The enemy attacked our city three times at night, 15 Shahedins, and 8 Caliber-type sea-based cruise missiles.

All three attacks were repulsed by the air defense forces,” he said.It is noted that as a result of the shooting down of rockets that the enemy sent to the center of Odessa, the dormitory of one of the educational institutions and the supermarket were damaged by debris, and fires broke out. Rescuers are still working on their elimination.

Updated 9:50. The State Emergency Service showed a video of the work of rescuers while extinguishing a fire in Odessa.

“A difficult night for our rescuers. Kherson, Zaporozhye, Odessa – were under targeted fire from terrorists from various types of weapons. As always, insidious and mean at night.

More than 170 personnel and 41 pieces of equipment were involved from the State Emergency Service in the elimination of enemy strikes in peaceful cities “, the message says. Rescuers put out a fire in Odessa

