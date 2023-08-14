Odessa is being attacked from the air, explosions are heard: air defense is working, at least one missile was shot down (updated, photo, video)

Odessa was again attacked by invaders from the air, kamikaze drones and “calibers” were launched around the city, three people were injured.Citizens heard several loud explosions, Dumskaya correspondents report.They report launches of “calibers” or false targets in the direction of Odessa



UPDATED AT 02:27 . Residents of the city report broken windows and doors.

UPDATED AT 02:39. During the air battle, our defenders shot down at least one missile.https://t.me/OdessaDumskayaNet/61513?embed=1

UPDATED AT 02:45. Odessa region – the threat of the use of shock drones!“According to the results of an enemy attack in Odessa, several fires broke out from the fall of rocket fragments. Windows were shattered in the buildings by the blast,” the regional military administration said.

UPDATED AT 03:05. “The enemy continues to attack. Once again sent shock drones to the southern regions! Don’t leave your hiding places! Do not expose the work of air defense! ”The Pivden operational command said.As a result of the rocket attack, three people were injured, the Odessa Regional Police Department reported.They are being helped.

UPDATED AT 08:05. During three night attacks, the enemy used 15 kamikaze drones and 8 Kalibr-type sea-based missiles. The air defense forces repelled all attacks, the Pivden operational command reported.As a result of shooting down rockets that the enemy sent to the center of Odessa, the wreckage damaged the dormitory of one of the educational institutions and a supermarket.The blast wave knocked out windows and damaged balconies in several buildings, and also hit cars parked nearby.Fires broke out at two sites.

UPDATED AT 09:20. The invaders damaged seven educational institutions during a night attack on Odessa. Six of them are in the Primorsky district, and one more in Khadzhibeysky (formerly Malinovsky), the mayor’s office said.

