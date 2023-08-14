No VPN- No Free Media: (video)

08/14/2023

Russia bocks VPN to separate it’s citizens from civilized world.

After the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia banned each free media in the state. Corrupted propagandists media is the only source of information to which citizens have access. However, Russians found a way to get information from other sources – VPN.

So as long as X(formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and other media have been blocked, civilians have been using a virtual private network. But now the Federation is banning the service to get access to free media. How this will affect the state, after all VPN is used in different spheres of life, – learn more in this report.

© UATV English 2023

Like this: Like Loading...