Media: Putin’s visit to Turkey may take place in coming days

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey in the coming days. Thus, Putin will visit a NATO member state for the first time since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war,” the report says.

It is noted that Turkey is now actively implementing multilateral diplomacy in coordination with other countries, including Ukraine, the United States and the EU, and its ministries of trade, foreign affairs and national defense, within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, making efforts to extend its operation and thus ensuring communication with Russia.

After the termination of the ‘grain deal’, the first stage saw a 15% increase in grain prices. After the termination of secure trade through the corridor, Ukraine put alternative grain routes on the agenda.

However, taking into account both security and cost, none of the options can replace the Black Sea corridor.

Rising prices have a negative impact on poor countries, most of which are in Africa,” the publication says.

As reported, on August 2, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the ʼgrain dealʼ with Russian President Vladimir Putin and agreed on his visit to Turkey. Later, President Erdoğan expressed hope that the visit would take place in August.

