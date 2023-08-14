Large-scale fire in Makhachkala: 10 people died, more than 50 were injured (photo, video)

Ludmila Zhernovskaya23:07, 08/14/232 minutes.527

The fire spread to residential buildings.

Fire in Makhachkala / Screenshot

A large-scale fire started in Makhachkala in the evening , the fire spread to residential buildings.

This is reported by Russian Telegram channels.

A video of a burning gas station appeared on the network, and later it became known that the fire started in a car service building located nearby. According to preliminary data, 10 people have already died, more than 50 have been injured.

The mayor’s office of Makhachkala warns that there is a threat of a second explosion at the site, people are taken away from the scene. According to rescuers, the fire area is 500 square meters.

The emergency services reported that two tanks at the gas station exploded, after which the burning fuel, along with the blast wave, covered people within a radius of 50 meters, who came to look at the fire in the car service. Large-scale fire in Makhachkala

