In the Zaporozhye region, the Russians hit residential buildings with rockets: there are dead (photo)

Antonina Dolomanzhi, Inna Andalitskaya11:52, 08/14/233 min.1580UPDATED

Russian terrorist troops carried out another shelling of the Zaporozhye region at night , hitting residential buildings with rockets.

As a result of the attack, there are dead and wounded.Around 2:00 am, the enemy launched rocket attacks on one of the settlements in the Zaporozhye region, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported .

As a result of the shelling in the territories of two households, two residential buildings were completely destroyed, two more houses were damaged, and windows were blown out in neighboring houses.

Three people were saved, unfortunately, two were killed,” the Interior Ministry added.It is specified that rescuers got the victims from under the rubble.

As a result of the attack, two people were killed / photo by the State Emergency Service

Three people managed to be saved / photo of the State Emergency Service

Update 11:40. Now the head of the Zaporozhye Regional Military Administration, Yuriy Malashko , said that two residents of Stepnoye were killed as a result of an enemy attack.

“As a result of a missile attack on Stepnoy, a 77-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were killed. Another 64-year-old woman was taken to a medical facility, she is receiving the necessary assistance,” he said.

In total, according to Malashko, over the past day, the occupiers inflicted 99 strikes on 24 settlements of the Zaporozhye region.”7 enemy UAVs attacked Gulyaipole, Zaliznychnoye, Chervonoye, Charivnoye, Novodarovka and Maly Shcherbaki. 5 strikes from the MLRS hit Novodarovka, Stepnogorsk, Kamensky and Pavlovka, 3 missile strikes – on Stepnoy, as well as an air strike on Pyatikhatki.

Over the past day, the military The Russian Federation carried out 83 artillery attacks on the territory of Gulyaipole, Zaliznychny, Novoandreevka, Orekhovo, Novodarovka, Malinovka, Levadny, Malaya Tokmachka, Charivnoye, Chervonoy, Olgovsky, Upper Tersa, Belogorie, Stepnogorsk, Kamensky, Maly Shcherbakov, Pyatihatki, Lobkovo, Stepnoy and Plavni” , he informed.The head of the IVA said that there were 15 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

The invaders killed two people in the Zaporizhia region / photo Zaporizhia OVA

The Russians over the past day inflicted 99 strikes on the Zaporozhye region / photo Zaporizhzhya OVA

(C)UNIAN 2023

