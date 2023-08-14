Germany plans to allocate EUR 5B in aid to Ukraine every year – Lindner

14.08.2023 19:10

Finance Minister of Ukraine and Germany – Sergii Marchenko and Christian Lindner – signed a memorandum of cooperation between the two countries.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent following the ministers’ press conference in Kyiv.

The memorandum provides for ensuring advisory support by the German side to Ukraine, including in the areas of customs policy, monitoring of financial markets, management of state investments, and privatization of state enterprises.

I want to thank Finance Minister of Germany Christian Lindner, a true friend of Ukraine, who helped us a lot in difficult times and is helping us now…. I want to thank him for his personal decisions and contribution to Ukraine’s budget and military aid.

We signed a memorandum today that will allow us to further expand support for Ukraine,” Marchenko said.The German finance minister expressed confidence that his country will continue to support Ukraine “as much as necessary”. \

To date, Germany has already provided EUR 22 billion in financial support, including EUR 12 billion in military assistance.

According to Lindner, a program of support for Ukraine until 2027 has already been developed in Germany, which provides for annual support, including military assistance, at the level of EUR 5 billion annually.

As reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on August 14.Prospects of investment cooperation for Ukraine reconstruction were discussed.

Photo: Sergii Marchenko/Facebook

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...