From FB page; Russians in Cyprus stand with Ukraine

The Russian Democratic Community of Cyprus

Η Ρωσική Δημοκρατική Κοινότητα Κύπρου

Российское демократическое сообщество Кипра

INTERNATIONAL ‘PUTIN IS A KILLER’ RALLY IN LIMASSOL

20/08/2023, Limassol, Limassol Marina, 19:00 – 20:30

We would like to invite you to attend the ‘Putin is a killer’ rally on August 20th at the Limassol Marina. The rally is dedicated to expressing opposition to V. Putin’s fascist regime and remembering its many victims.

This address is issued by the representatives of the Russian Democratic Community of Cyprus. On August 20th, the anniversary of V. Putin’s attempt to poison Alexei Navalny, the Russian citizens opposed to the fascist regime currently ruling Russia will hold a rally at the heart of Limassol. We would like to remind everyone that V. Putin and all who follow the pro-imperialistic ideology created by the Kremlin are nothing more but criminals deserving an international trial at the Hague.

Ever since he illegitimately became the “successor” to Boris Yeltsin, V. Putin has demonstrated that he is willing to go to any lengths to ensure that his rule would continue for as long as possible. With V. Putin at the helm, Russia has committed barbaric crimes against its own people and the people of other countries including the second Chechen war, the war in Georgia, brutal crackdowns on any and all political and civic opposition, and the annexation of Crimea followed by a fully-fledged invasion of Ukraine.

Joining other major cities around the world, the representatives of the Russian Democratic Community of Cyprus and other activists will gather to honour the memory of all those killed by V. Putin and his supporters. We will openly declare that everyone who has ever supported V. Putin’s regime through their words or deeds deserves to be prosecuted by a fair international criminal court. We will also host a charity auction aimed at helping those who have suffered as a result of crimes committed by Russia and the people at its helm.

We count on your support in expressing the message at the heart of the action on August 20th, and we would be grateful if you could express your sentiment in any way possible (e.g., by sharing news about the action with your followers on social media). We would be very grateful if you would agree to attend the rally and/or host a speech for the attendees.

Best regards,

The Russian Democratic Community of Cyprus

The Russian Democratic Community of Cyprus is a community of politically active Russians living in Cyprus who oppose the criminal regime of Vladimir Putin, the domestic terrorism perpetrated by the Russian state, and its military aggression against neighboring states, including its most recent full-scale invasion of Ukraine. More information about the Russian Democratic Community of Cyprus can be found at our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/nowarcy/) and in our Telegram group (https://t.me/nowarcy).

