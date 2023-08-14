Another settlement may be liberated by the AFU without a fight.

14.08.2023

Russian military propagandists are sounding the alarm, reporting that the situation on the Russian army’s southern front is deteriorating. Z-military correspondent Romanov reports that after the loss of Urozhayne, units of the Russian Armed Forces tried to take control of the southern outskirts of the settlement, but the attack failed and the occupants had to leave the village, Dialogue writes.

Map taken from Диалог [Dialogue]–OFP

Taken from Диалог [Dialogue]–OFP

Map taken from Диалог [Dialogue]–OFP

The propagandist points out that there was no counter-battery fighting by the Russian army on this part of the front. Moreover, according to him, the occupants’ problems are so serious that they can retreat to a depth of up to 8 kilometres at a time and are considering a further retreat to Staromlynivka, surrendering the village of Zavitne Bazhannia without a fight.

Zavitne Bazhannia lies to the south of Urozhayne and Staromayorske. Further on is Staromlynivka, which is strategically important on this section of the front. The main Russian defensive line with the so-called “Dragon’s Teeth” anti-tank weapons passes through here.

Like this: Like Loading...