Casualties as explosions rip through Russian oil field

At least two explosions were reported at an oil field in Russia’s Tyumen region, where a number of people were killed and injured by the blasts.

That’s according to the Baza Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.”Two explosions rang out at the Tallinskoye oil field in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District.

According to tentative reports, at least two people died and five were injured. Another two people are missing,” the report says.

According to TASS, four people were injured as a result of the explosion, all of which are in grave condition.

Note that the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District is the main oil and gas-bearing region in Russia and one of the world’s largest oil-producing regions.

