💔🇬🇪31 years ago today the war in #Abkhazia started

Mariam Kintsurashvili

Strategic Communications, SSR/community policing consultant/Research fellow at EDSN4h

The fighting began on 14 August, 1992 and ended on 27 September, 1993 with the fall of Sokhumi. But the wound on the body of #Georgia and in hearts of the Georgian people is still bleeding.

According to various sources, from 10 to 30 thousand soldiers and civilians died then, and over 300 thousand became internally displaced persons.

This was one of the first atrocities committed by modern #russia long before Chechnya, or 2008 war, long before Syria, annexation of Crimea, long before #Bucha, #Irpin, #Mariupol…

This is who they are. This is what they do to innocent people. Pain, misery and death is their MO. And they don’t change, they never will. It’s time to realize this and stop them once and for all. This is what #Ukraine is doing today and supporting Ukraine is vital for security and stability in #Europe and elsewhere in the world.

🇺🇦

