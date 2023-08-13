August 13, 2023August 13, 2023 Bill B. Update from Ukraine | Denys Davydov (video w/ad) 08/13/2023 Kerch Bridge is smoking | Ukraine Liberated Urozhaine | Awesome news! Denys Davydov Telegram Channel https://t.me/pilotblog Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 comments
Lovely for Denys to have some positive news for his many fans.
Sometimes people don’t like that he leans to being optimistic. However he does also report on not so good news as well. Personally I like his reports because if he makes a mistake, or had bad info, he’s not afraid to say so and correct the informational error.