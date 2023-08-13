Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroy two Russian ammunition storage points in occupied Oleshky

13 AUGUST 2023
Two Russian ammunition storage points were destroyed on the night of 13 August in occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast.
Source: Vladyslav Nazarov, spokesperson for Operational Command Pivden (South), on Telegram
Quote: “Two ammunition storage points in temporarily occupied Oleshky were destroyed in the course of half a night, and there were also hits on clusters of invaders.”
Details: Nazarov has reported this information, but it is currently not available on Operational Command Pivden’s page.
One comment
The video is quite grainy, but it still seems to be a hefty fire going on.
This is near the AFU bridgehead at the Antonovsky Bridge. Well done, guys!