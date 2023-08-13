Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroy two Russian ammunition storage points in occupied Oleshky

13 AUGUST 2023

Two Russian ammunition storage points were destroyed on the night of 13 August in occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Vladyslav Nazarov, spokesperson for Operational Command Pivden (South), on Telegram

Quote: “Two ammunition storage points in temporarily occupied Oleshky were destroyed in the course of half a night, and there were also hits on clusters of invaders.”

Details: Nazarov has reported this information, but it is currently not available on Operational Command Pivden’s page.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...