Ukraine opens registration of ships for passage through temporary corridors – Naval Forces

12.08.2023

Ukraine, having announced on August 8 temporary corridors for merchant ships going to or from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, has already opened registration for passage by them, said Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Now registration is already open, the coordinator is already working,” he said on the air of the national telethon on Saturday.

Pletenchuk specified that so far the results of these measures could not be disclosed by the Navy.

He noted that the decision to open these sea lanes was approved after Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

According to him, ship owners and captains of ships have been warned that the danger exists, both the danger of opposition from the Russian fleet, and the mine threat, which remains at a high level in the Black Sea.

“Of course, everything will take place under the supervision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are doing everything possible that depends on us to ensure security,” Pletenchuk emphasized.

He pointed out that the main objectives of the adopted decisions are to overcome the international humanitarian crisis and the opportunity for ship owners and companies to finally take back their merchant ships, which have been in humanitarian captivity since the beginning of full-scale Russian armed aggression.

As reported, these routes have already been proposed by Ukraine in an appeal to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The Council of the International Maritime Organization has recognized Ukraine’s right to free commercial navigation, which is guaranteed by international maritime law. The IMO called on Russia to comply with international conventions and stop threats to merchant shipping in the Black Sea.

