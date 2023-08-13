They tore off shoulder straps and killed 7 civilians: details of the shootout of the invaders in Urzuf appeared

Marta Gichko11:06, 13.08.231 min.1093

The conflict arose between the Chechens and representatives of the military commandant’s office.

Became known the details of the skirmish between the “Kadyrovites” and the military commandant’s office in the temporarily occupied Urzuf near Mariupol.As Piotr Andryushchenk

o, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said , the “Kadyrovtsy” were allowed to rest in Urzuf, but there they had a conflict with the local military commandant’s office.”

They started tearing off each other’s epaulettes and a shootout broke out. In addition to r*sni, civilians were shot. Two teenage girls, four guys and a woman are known to have died,” Andryushchenko said.

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...