Russian occupying authorities raid houses in Kherson Oblast searching for deserters – Ukraine’s General Staff

13 AUGUST 2023

RUSSIAN OCCUPYING TROOPS. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Cases of desertion have become more frequent in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces, and the Russian occupying authorities are conducting house-to-house raids in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, looking for deserters.

Source: Ukraine’s General Staff report on Facebook

Quote: “Panic is on the rise among the occupiers, and the frequency of desertions is growing.

Military patrols and military personnel from the commandant’s office (military police) of the Russian occupying forces are conducting house-to-house visits in the temporarily occupied settlement of Hornostaivka, Kherson Oblast, looking for deserters among their soldiers.

The command is taking such actions since the number of deserters and individuals abusing alcohol and drugs has risen significantly among the newly arrived Russian military personnel in the settlement and its surroundings.”

Details: The report says the Russian troops are leaving their places of service and trying to hide in abandoned buildings.

