Russian invaders opened fire to stop the cargo ship on its way to Izmail

After their “check” the ship was allowed to continue moving.

Today, August 13, at about 06:40 in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, the military of the Russian Black Sea Fleet opened “warning fire” to stop and check the Sukra Okan dry cargo ship.

This vessel, flying the flag of Palau, was heading to the Ukrainian port of Izmail.According to the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, the fire was fired from the Vasily Bykov patrol ship.”

The captain of the dry cargo ship did not respond to the request to stop for inspection for the transportation of prohibited goods.

To force the ship to stop, a warning fire from automatic small arms was opened from a Russian warship,” the Russians write.

After that, they lifted into the air a Ka-29 helicopter with a group of Russian servicemen to inspect the vessel.”

According to the results of radio communications, the ship stalled, the survey team landed on a dry-cargo vessel. After the completion of the work of the survey team on board the Sukra Okan, the ship continued to move to the port of Izmail,” the ministry added.

