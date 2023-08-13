Military Expert: One Crimean Bridge Span Is Likely To Be Crushed

The missile strikes left several “craters” with black smoke rising.

13.08.2023

Military analyst Pavel Narozhny commented on the strikes on the Crimean Bridge on Saturday, August 12.

He did not rule out that as a result, at least one span of the Crimean Bridge was destroyed. He expressed this opinion on the air of a nationwide information telethon.

“Judging from the available information, it could have been S-200 missile strikes. There are several craters with black smoke rising, which means there were hits. We see huge problems in the Russian air defence systems in regard to countering missiles…”, the military expert said.

https://t.me/Crimeanwind/39344

He said that if the strike succeeded in damaging the railway line, this would make it more difficult for the occupiers to transfer military equipment and manpower.

“I hope that today they destroyed a railway span because it is with them that the enemy supplies ammunition and personnel,” Narozhny said.

https://t.me/Crimeanwind/39346

Earlier it was reported that the Crimean Bridge was covered in smoke, and the invaders stopped traffic. Eyewitnesses report on social media that they heard explosions. At the same time, the online available footage shows smoke rising from several different places on the bridge.

Like this: Like Loading...