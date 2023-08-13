In the Kherson region, 6 people were killed during shelling, the smallest victim was 23 days old (photo)

Antonina Dolomanzhi11:45, 08/13/232 minutes.551

A 12-year-old boy was also hospitalized in the hospital, who was wounded as a result of the shelling of Shirokaya Balka.

The Russian invaders carried out another shelling of the Kherson region . Due to the strikes of the invaders in several settlements, six people were killed, including a baby.”

The Russians hit the village of Stanislav with a MLRS. As a result, two people were killed, and there is also one wounded,” said Andriy Yermak, head of the President’s Office.

According to him, five private houses were also destroyed and damaged.In addition, according to the OP, as a result of the shelling of Shirokaya Balka, three adults (two men and a woman) were killed, as well as a child under the age of 2 years.

Another child, a 12-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital,” Yermak said.

At the same time, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko specified that those who died in Shirokaya Balka are one local resident and family – a husband, wife and their daughter, who was born 23 days ago. According to Klymenko, their wounded 12-year-old son is now in critical condition.He also specified that 12 arrivals were recorded in Stanislavov.

