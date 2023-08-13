British fighter dodges death (video)

08/13/2023

British fighter dodges death after being hit by a Russian sniper’s bullet in Ukraine

Ex-Army James Sutton was one of four British soldiers who were wounded during a terrifying trench assault in Ukraine.

They we’re part of a mission to smash Russian lines at the start of Ukraine’s massive summer counter-offensive.

Sutton 35, was shot in the shoulder. Pal James Smith, 33, stepped on a landmine.

A third Brit, known as “Chaplin”, suffered a shrapnel blast to his buttocks.

And a forth, whose call-sign is “Gabriel”, ran into razor wire and sliced his leg to the bone. Luckily, all four survived.

Warning: Intense Combat Footage showing AFU Soldiers in distress.

