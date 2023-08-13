An important document on the reconstruction of Ukrainian hydropower was signed

The company “Ukrhydroenergo” and the Turkish holding Doğuş Grubu signed a memorandum on cooperation in the issue of reconstruction of Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants.Submitted by Promyslovy Portal with a link to the Facebook page of Ukrhydroenergo PJSC.

On August 11, talks were held in Istanbul between the general director of “Ukrhydroenergo” Ihor Syrota and the chairman of the board of the Turkish company “Dogush Construction” Hyusnu Akhan.

Opening the meeting, Mr. Akhan noted that Dogush Group includes about 300 companies in 8 sectors.In Ukraine, the company has been implementing infrastructure projects for 18 years.

He also noted that the Turkish people are looking forward to Ukraine’s victory in this unjust war. The company is ready to take an active part in rebuilding Ukrainian infrastructure, in particular, hydropower.

Ihor Syrota thanked for the invitation to Turkey, as well as for the opportunity to see the large-scale infrastructure facilities implemented by the “Dogush” company.

He also emphasized the impressive complexity of the design and engineering solutions, as well as the extremely high quality of the work.

As a result of the negotiations, the Ukrainian and Turkish sides solemnly signed a memorandum on cooperation in the construction of hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine.

It is worth noting that the Turkish company implemented a number of large-scale infrastructure projects in Ukraine, for example, the development of Boryspil airport before Euro-2012.

Now, the Turkish partners face the difficult task of rebuilding the Ukrainian infrastructure after the war, including in the field of large and mini hydropower plants.

