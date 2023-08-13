Alarm in Ukraine: Russians raised Tu-22M3 into the sky

Ludmila Zhernovskaya23:38, 08/13/231 min.186

There is a threat of using cruise missiles.

On the evening of Sunday, August 13, an air alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine .Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Cherkasy, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporozhye, Nikolaev, Kherson and Odessa regions “blushed” on the alarm map.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that Russian tactical aviation was active in the eastern and southeastern directions, so there was a threat of using aviation weapons.

Later they stated that a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber had been spotted in the Sea of ​​Azov. “There is a threat of using cruise missiles,” the report says.

