Alarm in Ukraine: Russians raised Tu-22M3 into the sky

There is a threat of using cruise missiles.
On the evening of Sunday, August 13, an air alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine .Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Cherkasy, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporozhye, Nikolaev, Kherson and Odessa regions “blushed” on the alarm map.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that Russian tactical aviation was active in the eastern and southeastern directions, so there was a threat of using aviation weapons.
Later they stated that a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber had been spotted in the Sea of Azov. “There is a threat of using cruise missiles,” the report says.
Updated at 01:05 am: An alarm is raised in Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye and Odessa regions.
The Air Force reports that there is a threat of using strike drones in the Odessa region. For the eastern and northern regions – the threat of ballistics.