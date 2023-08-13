A road bridge across the Desna River is being rebuilt in Chernihiv Oblast (photo)

Ukrainian builders are rebuilding a 300-meter-long bridge across the Desna River, which will provide transport connections between Koryukiv district and the central part of Chernihiv region.

Transmits the Industrial Portal with a reference to the Service for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Chernihiv Region.This bridge is of critical importance for residents of communities and nearby settlements.

The bridge was destroyed in March 2022, and after the deoccupation of the region and the lowering of the water level in Desna, it was examined by specialists and the remains of the structures were dismantled.

Initially, a pontoon was installed to ensure the connection, but during the winter ice, the crossing work had to be stopped.

Photo: Service for reconstruction and development of infrastructure in Chernihiv region

Now, new supports have been installed at the facility and the installation of beams of the span structure has started.

The new bridge will fully meet the modern requirements of traffic loads.

It is planned to complete construction work and open the bridge to traffic by the end of the year.

Photo: Service for reconstruction and development of infrastructure in Chernihiv region

As a result of a full-scale invasion, 27 artificial structures were destroyed in the Chernihiv region.

5 bridges were rebuilt and 2 metal modular bridges were installed with the assistance of the French humanitarian mission. Construction work is ongoing at another 8 locations.

(C)NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL PORTAL 2023

Like this: Like Loading...