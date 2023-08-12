West donates less than 100 modern tanks to Ukraine, Russia produces 50 a month – Bild

Yuri Kobzar17:50, 08/12/233 min.1151

The lack of modern weapons is one of the main reasons for the slow pace of the UAF counteroffensive.

Western countries have handed over to Ukraine less than 100 modern tanks and generally few weapons, which was one of the reasons for the too slow pace of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

This is written by the German edition of Bild .“Ukraine and its partners have been overly optimistic, and so have I, I must admit. Breakthroughs through huge minefields and Russian air superiority make this very difficult.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is advancing, but very slowly,” said the former head of the operations headquarters of the German Ministry of Defense, a military expert Nico Lange.

As the newspaper notes, in general, the allies handed over to the Ukrainian army “significantly less than 100” Western battle tanks.

On the other hand, the Russian arms industry is operating at full capacity, sending 50 tanks to the front a month. In total, the Russians have more than 1,000 tanks in Ukraine.

Due to the fact that we worked too long on [supplying] armored personnel carriers and tanks, the Russians had time to equip huge minefields and defensive positions,” Lange said.

But there are other explanations for Ukraine’s failure on the battlefield, Bild said. According to an internal document of the Bundeswehr, it is the “Ukrainian operational doctrine” that negatively affects the effectiveness of combat brigades.

“Their units are sometimes divided into such small units that although each unit does something, there is no sign of a common combat leadership.

Then the elements of maneuvering are not in focus to build up their own momentum or establish a fire advantage,” the secret document says. , with which the publication has become acquainted.

